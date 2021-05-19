WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:WIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.52 million.

Separately, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Sunday, March 14th.

