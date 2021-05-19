Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Volume Hits $546.84 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for about $400.63 or 0.01034954 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and $546.84 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00092471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.30 or 0.00346946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.89 or 0.00219294 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004648 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.01221898 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00039596 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,702,789 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

