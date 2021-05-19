W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Down to $3.82

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.82, but opened at $3.62. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 11,396 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $516.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 3.16.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W&T Offshore news, Director B Frank Stanley bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 266,831 shares in the company, valued at $960,591.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 34.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,203,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

