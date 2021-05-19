Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 3,211 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,645% compared to the average volume of 184 call options.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.33, for a total transaction of $1,633,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,827,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,980,000 after buying an additional 723,015 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,425,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,265,000 after acquiring an additional 240,934 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,423,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,143,000 after purchasing an additional 39,079 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,993,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,928,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,101 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.36. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $76.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

