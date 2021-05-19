Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy Sells 400 Shares

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $50,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WYNN traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.14. 1,999,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,181. The stock has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its 200 day moving average is $115.83. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,783,001 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,101,127,000 after buying an additional 2,142,871 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 5,309.2% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,211,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $136,676,000 after buying an additional 1,188,948 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $111,574,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 13.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,615,648 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $954,773,000 after buying an additional 875,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth about $105,060,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

