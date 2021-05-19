Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Also, insider Atish Shah sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,402,000 after acquiring an additional 908,643 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,761. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.