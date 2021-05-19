XMON (XMON) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. XMON has a market cap of $1.23 million and $1.70 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XMON has traded down 53.6% against the US dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $821.01 or 0.02008539 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00092423 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.00393324 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00230357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004988 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00047195 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.42 or 0.01339223 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.