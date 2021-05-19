XPO Logistics (XPO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for XPO Logistics (NYSE: XPO):

5/13/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

5/12/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $161.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $157.00 to $169.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $159.00 to $164.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $150.00 to $170.00.

5/5/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00.

4/30/2021 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00.

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $137.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

4/21/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – XPO Logistics was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $136.00.

4/15/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $140.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $150.00.

4/13/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $144.00 to $154.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $144.00 to $154.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/7/2021 – XPO Logistics had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2021 – XPO Logistics is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $142.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 173.93, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $149.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Get XPO Logistics Inc alerts:

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,589,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 594,826 shares of company stock valued at $77,163,612 over the last quarter. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,405,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,159,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,220 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $96,527,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $626,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $58,222,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $47,324,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.