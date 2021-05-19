XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.82 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00001947 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a market capitalization of $39.82 million and $305,541.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00071889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.58 or 0.00339449 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00192886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.43 or 0.01136357 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00037854 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 58,079,240 coins and its circulating supply is 54,006,702 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.