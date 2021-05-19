YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes Sells 20,000 Shares

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $1,707,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

YETI traded down $1.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.95. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in YETI by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in YETI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in YETI by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

