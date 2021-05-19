Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) will report $1.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Dover’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.55. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.52. 6,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.82. Dover has a 52-week low of $88.80 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Dover by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

