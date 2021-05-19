Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) to post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Halozyme Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.32. Halozyme Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Halozyme Therapeutics.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 251.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.18.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $2,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,120,920.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $839,422.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,924,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,013 shares of company stock worth $9,100,126. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $789,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272,072 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 693.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,448,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,076 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,870.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,246,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $48,546,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,972,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. 561,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,373. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.