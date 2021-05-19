Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post -$0.30 EPS

Brokerages forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.26). IMAX posted earnings of ($0.44) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.82.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. The stock had a trading volume of 480 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.85. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 11,150.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

