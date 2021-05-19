Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Teradyne reported sales of $838.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.56.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,188,018.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

TER stock traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.46. 87,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,406. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.99. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

