Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Viasat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.21. Viasat posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Viasat will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Viasat.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Shares of VSAT stock opened at $47.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2,366.50 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $155,542.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Featured Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viasat (VSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.