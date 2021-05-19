Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the highest is $0.28. Viper Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viper Energy Partners.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Simmons raised Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 769.23%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viper Energy Partners (VNOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.