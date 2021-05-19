Zacks: Analysts Expect Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eargo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eargo will report full-year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Eargo.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.20 million.

EAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eargo from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

EAR opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80. Eargo has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $76.75.

In other Eargo news, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 151,126 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $7,533,631.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 18,750 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $903,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 814,486 shares of company stock worth $42,913,735.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 46.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 50.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after purchasing an additional 40,906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,411,000. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 2.2% during the first quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

