Zacks: Analysts Expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $163.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Employers from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EIG. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Employers by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Employers by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Employers by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EIG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 1,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,281. Employers has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of -0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

