Zacks: Analysts Expect Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.60 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will report $19.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.31 million and the lowest is $19.00 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $1.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 926.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full year sales of $100.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $108.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $261.95 million, with estimates ranging from $240.10 million to $279.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $203,316.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $409,639.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,639.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,703 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after buying an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after buying an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,313,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,754,000 after buying an additional 313,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,642,000 after buying an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ITCI traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.08. 338,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $17.26 and a 12-month high of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

