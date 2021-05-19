Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $312.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) will post $312.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.90 million and the highest is $325.50 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners reported sales of $273.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.11.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,904 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total value of $393,938.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 254,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,426,473.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,667 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $134,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,731.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,831 shares of company stock valued at $5,605,005. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,916,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,645,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,497,000 after purchasing an additional 107,698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,168,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,495 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,227,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after purchasing an additional 986,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $90.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

