Zacks: Analysts Expect Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $406.27 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) will report sales of $406.27 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $410.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $404.54 million. Pure Storage reported sales of $367.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.49 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Pure Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,284.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Pure Storage by 599.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 175,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after buying an additional 150,328 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Pure Storage by 174.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 64,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after buying an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

PSTG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. 37,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,872,386. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.81. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 1.47.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

