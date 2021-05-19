Zacks: Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post sales of $18.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.07 million to $28.46 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $74.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $111.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $210.59 million, with estimates ranging from $132.72 million to $330.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 52.4% in the first quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 58,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.97. Theravance Biopharma has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

