Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to Post -$1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($3.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.
Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52).
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,749. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
