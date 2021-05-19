Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) to Post -$1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.35) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ earnings. Achieve Life Sciences posted earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.91) to ($4.33). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($4.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.18) to ($3.55). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Achieve Life Sciences.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.52).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 8,754,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $129,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. 12.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACHV traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,749. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $60.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.40.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

