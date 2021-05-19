Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.12). Anixa Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANIX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Emily Gottschalk acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $44,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $137,150. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anixa Biosciences by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANIX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.92. 71,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

