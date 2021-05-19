Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.22). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

CBAY opened at $4.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $303.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 360.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

