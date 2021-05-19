Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Will Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.34 and the highest is $1.37. Hill-Rom posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hill-Rom.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

HRC traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $110.67. The stock had a trading volume of 440,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,969. Hill-Rom has a 12-month low of $80.31 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.30. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

In related news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total transaction of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hill-Rom (HRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.