Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICICI Bank.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ICICI Bank by 414.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in ICICI Bank in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

IBN traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,996,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,548. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. ICICI Bank has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

ICICI Bank Company Profile

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

