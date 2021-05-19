Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.89 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to report sales of $183.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.87 million and the highest is $186.20 million. Inovalon posted sales of $162.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $760.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.66 million to $770.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $844.22 million, with estimates ranging from $798.92 million to $879.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Inovalon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $577,600.00. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inovalon by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,875,000 after purchasing an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,820,000 after acquiring an additional 905,803 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth $46,906,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 10,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 769.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

