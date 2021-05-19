Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.85. Sonoco Products reported earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $489,511.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $789,084 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,907,000 after acquiring an additional 743,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,004,000 after acquiring an additional 319,340 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 54.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,244,000 after acquiring an additional 295,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after acquiring an additional 143,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average is $61.10. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $47.07 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

