Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.22. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,412,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,326,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,132,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,229 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,192,000 after purchasing an additional 256,071 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,759,000 after purchasing an additional 318,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,616. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.38. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.65.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

