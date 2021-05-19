Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86 billion. The J. M. Smucker reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.46 billion to $7.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $134.30. The stock had a trading volume of 574,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,728. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $101.89 and a 1 year high of $139.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,917.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after buying an additional 1,505,207 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 27,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 375.0% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 4,521.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 154,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

