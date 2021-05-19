Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $1.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of ARWR stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.41. 17,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,900. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $92.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -86.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

