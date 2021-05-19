Zacks: Brokerages Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.60 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce $7.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.61 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $31.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.46 billion to $32.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.29 billion to $41.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

