Zacks: Brokerages Expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $738.09 Million

Equities research analysts expect Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) to post sales of $738.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $696.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $791.20 million. Callaway Golf reported sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 148.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Callaway Golf.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 92,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,953. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 133.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,497,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the 4th quarter worth about $27,225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,402,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,802,000 after purchasing an additional 878,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,981,000 after purchasing an additional 792,692 shares during the period.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

