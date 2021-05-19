Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) to Announce $0.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HASI. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Shares of NYSE HASI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.63. 854,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,986. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 564,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 45,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,609.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,436,000 after buying an additional 144,817 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.4% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 8,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 205.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 76,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

