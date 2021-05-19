Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) will post $196.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties posted sales of $198.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full year sales of $820.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.30 million to $874.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $857.67 million, with estimates ranging from $776.70 million to $916.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.31.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,612 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,220,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter worth $103,015,000. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 259.6% in the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,300,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth $32,694,000. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.44. 916,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.