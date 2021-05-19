Zacks: Brokerages Expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.51. PBF Logistics reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 121.45%.

PBFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PBF Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NYSE:PBFX opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $968.54 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $632,189.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PBF Logistics by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PBF Logistics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PBF Logistics by 280.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR truck rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

