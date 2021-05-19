Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Proto Labs reported earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRLB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.67.

Shares of PRLB traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.41. 12,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,345. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.49. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $89.85 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,448,000 after buying an additional 81,631 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,976,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,640,000 after purchasing an additional 385,843 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,376,000 after acquiring an additional 367,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,608,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

