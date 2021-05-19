Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $614.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce $614.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $605.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $639.30 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $479.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full year sales of $2.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $7.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.