Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) to post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.74. Wintrust Financial posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 361.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.02 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.78.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $87.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen M. Boege sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.90, for a total transaction of $587,414.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,132.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTFC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 123.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 105,247 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

