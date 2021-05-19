Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enerplus from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $6.35. 1,967,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,466. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at about $31,930,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 1,022.5% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,950,209 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Enerplus by 379.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,028,856 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,668 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Enerplus by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 2,347,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

