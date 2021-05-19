Zacks Investment Research Lowers argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of argenx from $303.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a hold rating in a report on Sunday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. argenx has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $301.19.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $275.72 on Tuesday. argenx has a one year low of $155.02 and a one year high of $382.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $295.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. On average, equities research analysts expect that argenx will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighVista Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of argenx by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

