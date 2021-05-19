Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) to Hold

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of transportation equipment and industrial goods. Its Shipbuilding segment manufactures and sells submarines, and LNG and LPG carriers. The company’s Rolling Stock segment manufactures electric train cars, passenger coaches and platform screen doors. Its Aerospace segment manufactures airplanes, helicopters, passenger airplanes and jet aircraft. The company’s Gas Turbines and Machinery segment manufactures gas turbines, steam turbines, jet engines and prime movers. Kawasaki’s Plant and Infrastructure Engineering segment produces cement, chemical, and other industrial plants. The company’s Motorcycle and Engine segment offers motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. Its Precision Machinery segment produces industrial hydraulic products and robots. Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Kobe, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.02. 785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

