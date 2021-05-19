Zacks Investment Research Lowers Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Hold

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Get Milestone Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

NASDAQ MIST opened at $5.58 on Wednesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 119,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

Read More: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.