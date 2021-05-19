Zacks Investment Research Lowers SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLQT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SelectQuote presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $21.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.44. The company has a quick ratio of 19.76, a current ratio of 19.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sq Co-Investors Llc sold 513,530 shares of SelectQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $13,593,139.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,889,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,009,373.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Clay Grant sold 77,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $2,407,874.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,946 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,589.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 835,385 shares of company stock worth $23,428,996. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookside Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,840,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,554,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,257 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

