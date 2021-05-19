Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) to “Buy”

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Riot Blockchain, Inc. leverages its expertise and network to build and support blockchain technology companies. It is establishing an Advisory Board with technical experience intending to become a leading authority and supporter of blockchain, while providing investment exposure to the rapidly growing blockchain ecosystem. Riot Blockchain, Inc., formerly known as Bioptix, Inc., is based in CASTLE ROCK, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Riot Blockchain stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 4.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. Riot Blockchain has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $79.50.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative net margin of 250.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Riot Blockchain will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 187.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 49,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 81.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 58,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after acquiring an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

