Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) to “Hold”

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SONO-TEK CORP. is engaged in the manufacture, development, assembly and sale of ultrasonic liquid atomizing units consisting of a nozzle based on patented technology, and an electrical power supply unit and related hardware that atomizes low-to-medium viscosity liquids used in industrial spraying. “

OTCMKTS SOTK opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $64.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of -0.12. Sono-Tek has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

