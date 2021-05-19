Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and set a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $435.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $477.55. The company had a trading volume of 196,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,496. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $235.77 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $492.05 and its 200 day moving average is $430.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,584 shares of company stock worth $18,266,600. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

