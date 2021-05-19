Zeepin Price Reaches $0.0016 on Top Exchanges (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 42.2% lower against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $780,987.92 and approximately $105,309.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00094310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.44 or 0.00392497 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.09 or 0.00235063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005033 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $565.46 or 0.01383314 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00048038 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

