Zilla Hits Market Capitalization of $311,243.94 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Zilla coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $311,243.94 and approximately $126,552.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00078142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016752 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $471.71 or 0.01216250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.03 or 0.10156242 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00103539 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

